Mobile phone found in prisoner's stomach in Karnataka jai

Sat, 12 July 2025
20:09
Doctors in a government hospital have removed a mobile phone from a prisoner's stomach, which he had swallowed, police said on Saturday.
After the recovery of the phone recently, officials have ordered an investigation into how the prohibited item entered the high-security facility.

A criminal case has also been registered against the prisoner under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita.

The convict, Daulath alias Gunda (30), is serving a 10-year sentence.
On June 24, he complained of stomach pain and informed the prison medical staff that he had swallowed something.

He was immediately shifted to the Government McGann Hospital in Shivamogga by prison staff for further treatment.

Doctors took an X-ray, which confirmed the presence of the phone inside his stomach.

A surgical procedure was carried out after obtaining the prisoner's consent, and the phone, measuring approximately one inch in width and three inches in length, was successfully retrieved.

The phone was handed over in a sealed cover to jail authorities on July 8.

A formal complaint has been lodged at the Tunganagar police station by Jail Officer Ranganath P, seeking a detailed investigation into how the inmate managed to smuggle the phone inside the prison despite strict surveillance.

Allegations have also surfaced that some jail staff might have aided the act.
Authorities are now probing the matter to determine any lapses or collusion in security arrangements. -- PTI

