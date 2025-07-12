HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Maha farmer seeking fee refund for daughter murdered

Sat, 12 July 2025
Share:
00:11
image
A 42-year-old farmer who demanded refund of his daughter's fees was allegedly beaten to death by the head of the school administration in Maharashtra's Parbhani district, the police said on Friday. 

The incident took place on Thursday evening at Zero Phata area of Purna, an official said. "Jagannath Hengde was assaulted by the head of the residential school administration and his wife. 

Hengde had gone to demand fee refund and transfer certificate of his daughter from the school. 

The head of the school administration and his wife had a heated argument with Hengde for non payment of the remaining fees of his daughter," he said. 

"They assaulted Hengde, who died from the beating. The head of the school administration and his wife, who is affiliated with a political party, have been booked. Further probe is underway," the Purna police station official said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maha farmer seeking fee refund for daughter murdered
LIVE! Maha farmer seeking fee refund for daughter murdered

PIX: Rahul rallies India after Bumrah fifer
PIX: Rahul rallies India after Bumrah fifer

IMAGES from Day 2 of the third Test match between England and India at Lord's, London, on Friday.

'Loot and kill Sikhs': Tytler incited mob, claims witness
'Loot and kill Sikhs': Tytler incited mob, claims witness

An eyewitness in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case related to the Pul Bangash Gurdwara in North Delhi has testified in court, accusing Congress leader Jagdish Tytler of instigating the mob to violence.

Maha slapgate: Sena MLA booked, threatens MIM leader
Maha slapgate: Sena MLA booked, threatens MIM leader

A non-cognisable offence is being filed against Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad in connection with the assault of a canteen worker at the MLA hostel. The incident sparked outrage after a video surfaced showing Gaikwad assaulting the worker...

Odisha couple forced to plough field for 'sinful' marriage
Odisha couple forced to plough field for 'sinful' marriage

A tribal couple in Odisha's Rayagada district was allegedly forced to plough a field with a yoke placed on their shoulders as a form of public punishment for marrying against community traditions.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD