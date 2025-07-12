HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Jaishankar to visit China to attend SCO FMs meeting

Sat, 12 July 2025
Share:
17:46
image
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will travel to China to participate in the foreign ministers' meeting of the SCO bloc in the Chinese city of Tianjin next week, an official announcement here said on Saturday. 

The Meeting of the Council of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the SCO will be held in Tianjin on July 15, a statement by a spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

In addition to attending the SCO meeting, Jaishankar will also pay a visit to China, the spokesperson said, without specifying it. 

At the invitation of the member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, foreign ministers of other SCO member states and heads of the bloc's permanent bodies will attend the meeting, the statement said. 

The ministers will exchange views on SCO cooperation in various fields and major international and regional issues, it said.

The SCO comprises 10 member states - China, Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus. 

A host of issues between the two countries, including the current normalisation process between the two countries, China's stoppage of the key rare earth metals required to manufacture a host of products, including automobiles, are expected to figure in the talks.

Earlier, reports said that Jaishankar will visit Beijing on July 13 for talks with Wang.

Jaishankar's visit follows the recent visits of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to China.

It would be Jaishankar's first visit to China after the ties between the two countries came under severe strain following the 2020 military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Wang may also visit India this month to hold a fresh round of talks with NSA Doval under the framework of Special Representatives (SR) dialogue on the boundary dispute, it is learnt.

Both Wang and Doval are the designated SRs of the boundary mechanism.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bias towards pilot error: Pilots' grouping on AAIB report
LIVE! Bias towards pilot error: Pilots' grouping on AAIB report

Take-off to crash: What happened to AI plane in 32 seconds
Take-off to crash: What happened to AI plane in 32 seconds

Here is a look at the sequence of events leading to the deadly crash:

3rd Test Updates: India 248-4 at Lunch on Day 3
3rd Test Updates: India 248-4 at Lunch on Day 3

Can't draw...: Minister on Air India crash report
Can't draw...: Minister on Air India crash report

Union minister Murlidhar Mohol addressed the preliminary report on the Ahmedabad plane crash, urging caution and emphasizing the need for further investigation.

AI plane crash: How does fuel switch of Boeing 787 work?
AI plane crash: How does fuel switch of Boeing 787 work?

The preliminary report on the Air India plane accident highlights potential confusion among pilots regarding fuel switches, which regulate fuel flow to the engines. The report suggests the switches were cut off and then switched on again...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD