Jaishankar to visit China to attend SCO FMs meeting

17:46

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will travel to China to participate in the foreign ministers' meeting of the SCO bloc in the Chinese city of Tianjin next week, an official announcement here said on Saturday.





The Meeting of the Council of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the SCO will be held in Tianjin on July 15, a statement by a spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.





In addition to attending the SCO meeting, Jaishankar will also pay a visit to China, the spokesperson said, without specifying it.





At the invitation of the member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, foreign ministers of other SCO member states and heads of the bloc's permanent bodies will attend the meeting, the statement said.





The ministers will exchange views on SCO cooperation in various fields and major international and regional issues, it said.





The SCO comprises 10 member states - China, Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus.





A host of issues between the two countries, including the current normalisation process between the two countries, China's stoppage of the key rare earth metals required to manufacture a host of products, including automobiles, are expected to figure in the talks.





Earlier, reports said that Jaishankar will visit Beijing on July 13 for talks with Wang.





Jaishankar's visit follows the recent visits of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to China.





It would be Jaishankar's first visit to China after the ties between the two countries came under severe strain following the 2020 military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.





Wang may also visit India this month to hold a fresh round of talks with NSA Doval under the framework of Special Representatives (SR) dialogue on the boundary dispute, it is learnt.





Both Wang and Doval are the designated SRs of the boundary mechanism.