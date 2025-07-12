Height restrictions put in place within 20 km radius of Noida airport

08:34

No construction, buildings, or tree planting is allowed within a 20 km radius of the airport's main point unless someone has a 'Height Clearance' or 'No Objection Certificate' from the Airport Authority of India, Noida International Airport's chief operating officer Kiren Jain said.





This clearance is not merely a regulatory formality but a vital requirement to safeguard flight operations and navigation infrastructure from potential obstructions, Jain informed.





"As Noida International Airport nears commissioning, it is imperative for the public, real estate developers, and local authorities to strictly adhere to the height restriction regulations laid down by the Ministry of Civil Aviation to ensure the safety and efficiency of aircraft operations," Jain said in a press statement.





The statement further added that all concerned parties must approach local bodies before initiating any vertical development within the 20 km perimeter.





These bodies will consult the Colour-Coded Zoning Map (CCZM) issued by AAI to assess permissible height limits. Based on the proposed construction height, the applicant may be directed to apply for a Height NOC via AAI's NOCAS portal, the press note said. -- PTI

