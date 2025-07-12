HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Female trainee cop dies by suicide in UP's Kannauj, probe on

Sat, 12 July 2025
08:22
A police trainee allegedly died by suicide after hanging herself in the bathroom of the women's barracks at the district police lines in Kannauj, officials on Friday said.

Ranu Jadaun (23), a resident of Etah district, joined the police force earlier this year and was undergoing training at the Kannauj Police lines.

Ranu allegedly hanged herself using a dupatta tied to a rod meant for hanging clothes inside the bathroom of the women's hostel around 2 pm.

She was immediately rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared her dead, said superintendent of police Vinod Kumar.

Senior officers, including deputy inspector general, Kanpur Range, Harish Chander, reached Kannauj following the incident and reviewed the situation.

SP Kumar mentioned that several items were recovered from the scene and are being examined as part of the investigation.

Preliminary findings suggest personal reasons behind the suicide, but a thorough probe is underway to ascertain the exact cause of her death, officials said.

Jitendra Pratap Singh, the in-charge of Sadar Kotwali, later this evening said that the deceased cop's father Shyamveer Singh gave a written complaint to police and alleged that his daughter was harassed by a person named Devesh alias Debu of Etah. -- PTI

