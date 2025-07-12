HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
8 militants arrested in Manipur during search op

Sat, 12 July 2025
10:34
File image
File image
Security forces arrested eight militants belonging to various proscribed outfits from three districts of Manipur, the police said on Saturday. 

An active cadre of the banned PREPAK (VC-Red Army) was apprehended from Maharabi in Imphal West district on Friday, while two members of SOREPA were arrested from Umathel area in Kakching, they said. 

The other arrests include three active cadres of KCP (PWG) from different parts of Imphal West on Thursday, and two members of the proscribed KCP (Taibanganba) from Phumlou Mamang Leikai in Imphal West and Keibi Khullen village in Imphal East district on Friday, a police officer said. 

Further investigation is underway, he added. -- PTI

