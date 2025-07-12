HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

8 injured in 4-storey building collapse in Delhi

Sat, 12 July 2025
Share:
11:42
image
Eight people, including a one-year-old baby, were injured when a four-storey building collapsed in the Welcome area of northeast Delhi on Saturday morning, with a few still feared to be trapped under the rubble, an official said.
 
People who are injured in the building collapse include 10 members of a family who lived in the building and a few others who were near it, they said.
 
Eight people have been rushed to a hospital for treatment, while attempts to rescue others who may still be trapped in the debris are still underway.
 
A senior police officer said, "Around 7.04 am on Saturday, we received information at Welcome Police Station regarding the collapse of a four-storey building near Idgah, Welcome. When the police team reached the spot, they found that three storeys of the building had collapsed."
 
"So far, eight injured persons have been rescued -- seven have been shifted to JPC Hospital and one to GTB Hospital for treatment," he added.
 
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Sandeep Lamba said, "The owner of the building, Matloob, resides in the building with his family members. The ground floor and first floor are unoccupied. The building opposite also sustained damage."
 
Parvez (32), his wife Siza (21), his son Ahmad (14 months), and his brother Naved (19), who were in the building when it collapsed, have been rescued.
 
Govind (60) and his brother Ravi Kashyap (27) and their wives Deepa (56) and Jyoti (27), who were outside the building, also sustained injuries and were sent for treatment at a hospital.
 
Anees Ahmad Ansari, who lives in the building opposite the building that collapsed, said he too sustained injuries in the incident.
 
"As the building collapsed, the rubble hit our building and I also got injured. Everyone, including locals, is busy trying to rescue the family. We hope that they are safe," he said.
 
The building collapsed when locals were out on their morning walks, many of whom acted as first responders and began trying to rescue those trapped before fire officials arrived at the spot.

TOP STORIES

Fuel Cutoff, Pilot Confusion Before AI Crash: AAIB
Fuel Cutoff, Pilot Confusion Before AI Crash: AAIB

A preliminary investigation into the Air India Flight 171 crash in Ahmedabad reveals that both fuel switches were cut off before the crash, followed by pilot confusion. The report also indicates that fuel samples were satisfactory and no...

Full Text: The AAIB report into AI 171 plane crash
Full Text: The AAIB report into AI 171 plane crash

The 15-page report recommends no action to the Boeing 787-8 and/or the General Electric GEnx-1B engine operators and manufacturers.

LIVE! 8 militants arrested in Manipur during search op
LIVE! 8 militants arrested in Manipur during search op

What AAIB Report On AI 171 Crash Says
What AAIB Report On AI 171 Crash Says

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has published its preliminary report on the fatal accident of Air India's Boeing 787-8 plane that was operating flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on June 12.

We Will Defer To AAIB: Boeing
We Will Defer To AAIB: Boeing

Aircraft manufacturer Boeing on Saturday said it continues to support the ongoing investigation into the Air India Flight AI171 crash, hours after the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released its preliminary report on the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD