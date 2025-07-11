HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Work on offshore Vadhvan Airport likely to commence next year: Fadnavis

Fri, 11 July 2025
21:45
The work on the country's first offshore Vadhvan Airport near the financial capital is likely to commence from next year, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.

Speaking as the chief guest at the Western Region Ministers' Conference of Civil Aviation in Mumbai, Fadnavis also said his government has already appointed an agency to prepare a detailed project report.

"I am hoping that we are able to begin the work on Vadhvan offshore airport in 2026," the chief minister said.

It will be the country's first and the third one in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he added.

Currently, Mumbai has one airport to cater to the air travel demand of the MMR region, while the second airport at Navi Mumbai, being developed by Adani Group, is expected to be functional soon.

"We've appointed an agency to work on the Detailed Project Report (DPR)," Fadnavis said.

"When we can reclaim land and build an offshore port on Vadhvan, why not build an offshore airport as well?" Fadnavis said, referring to the Rs 76,000 crore greenfield port project at Vadhvan in the Palghar district of the state.

Speaking about work on the second airport for Pune in Purandar, Fadnavis said the state government will complete land acquisition in 4-5 months.

The chief minister said that out of the 36 districts in Maharashtra, as many as 24 districts have either an airport or an airstrip. -- PTI

