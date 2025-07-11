HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
What Shubhanshu Shukla wants to do when he reaches home

Fri, 11 July 2025
The family of astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS) as part of NASA's Axiom-4 mission, on Friday expressed joy and pride after speaking to him, and said they are eagerly awaiting his safe return on July 14. 

Speaking to PTI Videos from their Lucknow residence, Shubhanshu's father Shambhu Dayal Shukla said the family is relieved to know that the mission is proceeding smoothly. 

"Everything is fine in space. It felt great to see that his mission is going well. He showed us where he works, where he sleeps, his lab, and how his daily routine looks like," he said. 

"We felt very happy after talking to him. He explained everything to us very clearly. We are also doing well here and are eagerly looking forward to welcoming him back. Our entire family and extended relatives are happy and waiting for his return," he added. Shubhanshu's mother Asha Shukla said she was especially moved by the visuals her son shared from space.

"He told us how beautiful the Earth and the universe look from there. He showed us views from the space centre, where he works and stays. It was heartwarming to see all that - and even more so to see our child happy and doing well," she said. 

Asked if the family is counting the days to his return, Asha said, "Of course, we're waiting. The return also depends on the weather and other conditions. But whenever he comes back, we are ready." When asked what preparations are being made for his welcome, she smiled and said, "I will cook whatever he wants. 

He told us that this time, after coming back, he wants to eat everything he hasn't had in the past five-six years due to being abroad. He said he wants to enjoy all his favourite home-cooked food." 

His father added that Shubhanshu seemed deeply engaged and happy with the work he is doing aboard the space station. "We could see that he's enjoying what he's doing in space. We believe that any work done with joy always turns out to be good. Our entire family is proud and reassured knowing that he is safe and happy up there."

