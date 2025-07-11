HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
We're going to defeat these monsters: Netanyahu on Gaza talks

Fri, 11 July 2025
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed hope that a hostage release deal with Hamas may be concluded in the coming days, adding that the potential agreement could trigger a 60-day ceasefire during which Israel and Hamas might negotiate an end to the conflict, according to The Times of Israel. 

"We think we can bring it to completion," said Netanyahu. "So I wouldn't tell you that we have a war goal that is unachievable. We're going to defeat these monsters and get our hostages back." "I hope we can complete it in a few days," he told Newsmax's Greta Van Susteren in an interview before flying back to Israel while indirect talks continued in Qatar amid signs of deadlock. 

"We'll probably have a 60-day ceasefire. Get the first batch out and then use the 60 days to try to negotiate an end to this," he said on the last day of a four-day visit in which he met US President Donald Trump twice. 

"And this could end tomorrow, today, if Hamas lays down its arms." Netanyahu granted three interviews to US media during his trip, but no interviews to the Israeli press, The Times of Israel reported. -- ANI

