Tribal couple forced to plough field over wedding norms in Odisha

21:20

File image





The alleged incident took place at Kanjamajodi village within Kalyansinghpur police limits on Wednesday, they added.





A purported video of the incident, which went viral on social media on Friday, shows the young man and woman being paraded like oxen with a yoke strapped on their shoulders, made to plough a field in front of villagers and community elders.





PTI, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video. According to villagers, the couple who reportedly got married in defiance of customary tribal norms were subjected to a public 'purification' ritual.





The young man is alleged to have married his paternal aunt (father's sister), which is considered a taboo by the community due to their blood relation.





Once the relationship came to light, a kangaroo court of village elders reportedly convened and ordered the punishment, carried out in full public view. -- PTI

A tribal couple in Odisha's Rayagada district was allegedly forced to plough a field with a yoke placed on their shoulders as a form of public punishment for marrying against community traditions, officials said on Friday.