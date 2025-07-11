Traffic congestion on Ajmer roads after Ramsetu closure

17:47

Representational pic: Photo: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters





A local court ordered the shutdown of the elevated road after a PIL by two residents questioned the structural integrity of the bridge and raised concerns about technical flaws in the bridge's design.





The court also issued notices to the CEO of Ajmer Smart City Ltd and the commissioner of the Ajmer Municipal Corporation while hearing the PIL.





The four-lane Y-shaped elevated road connecting Martindale Bridge to Gandhi Bhawan and Gandhi Bhawan to Agra Gate played a crucial role in the city's infrastructure.





Ajmer collector Lok Bandhu confirmed that following the court's order, the Ramsetu was closed for public movement. As a result, there has been a significant increase in traffic on alternate routes.





Kacheri Road, Agra Gate-Fawwara, Railway Station, and Martindale Bridge, already prone to congestion, are now facing even more traffic, worsening the overall traffic situation in the city.





Construction of the elevated road began in July 2018 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone. The project, initially set to be completed by July 2020, faced multiple delays.





It was inaugurated by the then Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in May 2023.





A month ago, a committee chaired by the divisional commissioner approved the use of the name "Ramsetu" for the bridge.





A section of the bridge suffered rain damage on July 3 and remained unstable even after being covered with soil-filled sacks.

