HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Traffic congestion on Ajmer roads after Ramsetu closure

Fri, 11 July 2025
Share:
17:47
Representational pic: Photo: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters
Representational pic: Photo: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters
Residents are struggling with severe traffic congestion in Ajmer after the closure of the 2.6 km Ramsetu Bridge following a court order on Wednesday. 

A local court ordered the shutdown of the elevated road after a PIL by two residents questioned the structural integrity of the bridge and raised concerns about technical flaws in the bridge's design. 

The court also issued notices to the CEO of Ajmer Smart City Ltd and the commissioner of the Ajmer Municipal Corporation while hearing the PIL. 

The four-lane Y-shaped elevated road connecting Martindale Bridge to Gandhi Bhawan and Gandhi Bhawan to Agra Gate played a crucial role in the city's infrastructure. 

Ajmer collector Lok Bandhu confirmed that following the court's order, the Ramsetu was closed for public movement. As a result, there has been a significant increase in traffic on alternate routes. 

Kacheri Road, Agra Gate-Fawwara, Railway Station, and Martindale Bridge, already prone to congestion, are now facing even more traffic, worsening the overall traffic situation in the city. 

Construction of the elevated road began in July 2018 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone. The project, initially set to be completed by July 2020, faced multiple delays. 

It was inaugurated by the then Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in May 2023. 

A month ago, a committee chaired by the divisional commissioner approved the use of the name "Ramsetu" for the bridge. 

A section of the bridge suffered rain damage on July 3 and remained unstable even after being covered with soil-filled sacks.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mom sentenced to death for killing her three children
LIVE! Mom sentenced to death for killing her three children

3rd Test Updates: England 353-7 at lunch on Day 2
3rd Test Updates: England 353-7 at lunch on Day 2

Case against Shiv Sena MLA who slapped canteen staff
Case against Shiv Sena MLA who slapped canteen staff

A non-cognisable offence is being filed against Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad in connection with the assault of a canteen worker at the MLA hostel. The incident sparked outrage after a video surfaced showing Gaikwad assaulting the worker...

Show me one photo of any...: NSA Doval's dare on Op Sindoor
Show me one photo of any...: NSA Doval's dare on Op Sindoor

Doval said India hit nine terror targets crisscrossing Pakistan with precision and missed none of them

CBI brings back 'meow meow' kingpin from UAE
CBI brings back 'meow meow' kingpin from UAE

An alleged synthetic narcotics producer, Kubbawala Mustafa, wanted on an Interpol Red Notice, was deported to India from the UAE in an operation coordinated by the CBI and Mumbai police.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD