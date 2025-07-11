HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Tesla to open 1st experience centre in India next week

Fri, 11 July 2025
Global EV giant Tesla is all set to officially enter India with the opening of its first experience centre at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex next week. The Elon Musk-led firm has sent out select invites presenting the inaugural event as the "launch of Tesla in India". 

Tesla could not be reached for comments. Last month, Tesla India took on lease 24,565 square feet warehousing space in Lodha Logistics Park in Mumbai for a period of five years. In June, Union Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy stated that the electric carmaker is not interested in manufacturing cars in India but keen on establishing showrooms in the country.

US President Donald Trump has said that if Tesla were to build a factory in India to circumvent that country's tariffs, it would be "unfair" to the US. Tesla CEO billionaire Elon Musk had said in April last year that his visit to India had been delayed due to the company's heavy obligations. -- PTI

