Tennis player's dad shot her as she refused to shut academy

Radhika Yadav was shot dead by her father





Speaking to ANI Kumar said Deepak Yadav, who runs a rental property business, was unhappy with his daughter running the academy, citing their financially prosperous background as a reason for her not to work.





"The accused (Deepak Yadav) was unhappy with his daughter Radhika running her own Tennis Academy, and was asking her to shut the academy. The accused mentioned that they are financially prosperous people; therefore, he did not want Radhika to run any academy," said Sandeep Kumar.





Radhika's father wanted her to shut down the academy, but she refused, leading to a huge disagreement.





Deepak Yadav shot his daughter with his licensed gun, killing her.





Kumar further elaborated, "Despite being told not to run the academy, Radhika refused to stop working, which eventually and ultimately led to a huge disagreement.





"The accused has been arrested, and the licensed weapon has been seized and is being produced at the court now. The investigation is at a preliminary stage, and the police have found no connection between the murder and a music video that was speculated to be linked to the case.





"These are only rumours and nothing in connection with the music video has been found in our investigation yet," said Kumar.





Radhika's passion for tennis and her refusal to shut down the academy led to the disagreement that ultimately resulted in her murder,





"The accused has admitted to the murder and clearly stated that the tennis academy disagreement was the sole reason for the murder," PRO Kumar added.

Gurugram Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sandeep Kumar on Friday informed that the 25-year-old tennis player, Radhika Yadav, was shot dead by her father, Deepak Yadav, a result of a disagreement over her tennis academy.