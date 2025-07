21:11

File image





The raid was conducted by the Crime Branch at the spa located near Jaistambha Square on Thursday, he said.





"Five women were rescued. Baliram Bastaram Ghotekar and Dilip Bastaram Ghotekar, owners of the spa, have been booked. A case has been registered under Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. Further probe is underway," he added. -- PTI

Five women were rescued after a spa was raided in Gondia for alleged prostitution activities, a police official said on Friday.