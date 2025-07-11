HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Processing shock: Kapil Sharma's cafe on shooting

Fri, 11 July 2025
A day after shots were fired at comedian Kapil Sharma's newly opened restaurant in Canada's Surrey, the cafe said in an Instagram post that they were "processing the shock" but stand firm against violence. The cafe's team shared their statement via Instagram Stories on Friday. 

"We opened Kap's Cafe with hopes of bringing warmth, community, and joy through delicious coffee and friendly conversation. To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking. We are processing this shock but we are not giving up," the cafe said in its statement. 

"Thank you for Your Support Your kind words, prayers, and memories shared via DM mean more than you know. This cafe exists because of your belief in what we're building together. Let's stand firm against violence and ensure Kap's Cafe remains a place of warmth and community." 

The Cafe ended the note with a "thank you and see you soon under better skies". The Surrey Police Service (SPS) said it responded to a call from a business at 1:50 am local time on Thursday. It did not name the business establishment. The police said they were called on July 10 at 1.50 am to "a business located in the 8400 block of 120 Street for a report of shots fired".

"Upon police arrival, it was quickly determined that the shots were fired towards the business, damaging the property, while staff members were still present inside," it said.

The SPS said there were no injuries to anyone at the business. It said "the investigation is continuing and connections to other incidents and potential motives are being examined."  

The cafe's team also extended their heartfelt gratitude to the Surrey Police and the Delta PD for their "prompt response" and ensuring everyone's safety "during this difficult time." 

The Vancouver Sun reported that the police do not have a description of the suspect yet and the motive for the shooting has not been determined. The cafe opened in Surrey, British Columbia, on July 4. Sharma has not responded to the incident. PTI

