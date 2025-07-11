No one believes Siddaramaiah's words: Bommai

16:13





"Whoever can speak on this issue is silent," the former Karnataka Chief Minister said, adding, "Even if Siddaramaiah continues, that is all. The administration should not be allowed to deteriorate. -- PTI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Basavaraj Bommai on Friday asked the Congress high command to clarify whether Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will remain in power for five years. He said the ongoing drama will continue as long as the Congress high command does not give clarity. Responding to a question about Siddaramaiah's remarks that he would be the CM for five years, during a press conference, Bommai said that as many times as Siddaramaiah says that he will remain for five years, the question about his continuation arises.