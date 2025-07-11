HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
'Maratha Military Landscapes' inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Fri, 11 July 2025
23:11
'Maratha Military Landscapes', representing extraordinary fortification and military system envisioned by the Maratha rulers, was on Friday inscribed on the coveted UNESCO World Heritage List, the UN body announced in a post on X.

The decision was taken during the ongoing 47th session of the World Heritage Committee being held in Paris.

"New inscription on the @UNESCO #WorldHeritage List: Maratha Military Landscapes of India, #India," UENSCO said.

The nomination for UNESCO tag was for the 2024-25 cycle.

Its 12 components are -- Salher Fort, Shivneri Fort, Lohgad, Khanderi Fort, Raigad, Rajgad, Pratapgad, Suvarnadurg, Panhala Fort, Vijay Durg, and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra, and Gingee Fort in Tamil Nadu.

These components, distributed across diverse geographical and physiographic regions, showcase the strategic military powers of the Maratha rule, Indian officials had earlier said.

The 'Maratha Military Landscapes' was developed between the 17th and 19th centuries. -- PTI

