HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Let's stand firm against violence: Kap's Cafe breaks silence

Fri, 11 July 2025
Share:
11:49
image
Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma's 'Kap's Cafe' in Canada has shared their response against the firing incident which took place at the cafe on Thursday. 

Taking to their Instagram handle, the staff of 'Kap's Cafe' described the incident as "heartbreaking" and stated that they were "shocked" by the unexpected firing at the restaurant premises. The cafe also thanked the entire community for all the messages they had received and extended gratitude to the Surrey, British Columbia, police department for all their help in the matter. 

Kap's Cafe shared a long, heartfelt note after the incident. Titled 'A Message From Heart', the cafe wrote, "We opened Kap's Cafe with hopes of bringing warmth, community, and joy through delicious coffee and friendly conversation. To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking. We are processing this shock, but we are not giving up." The cafe said that they will stand "firm" against the violence to keep the place a symbol of "warmth and community" for its visitors. 

"Thank you for Your Support. Your kind words, prayers, and memories shared via DM mean more than you know. This cafe exists because of your belief in what we're building together. Let's stand firm against violence and ensure Kap's Cafe remains a place of warmth and community," wrote Kap's Cafe. -- ANI

The shots were fired at a restaurant owned by Indian comedian Kapil Sharma, Kap's Cafe, in Canada's Surrey on Thursday, the Canada-based newspaper Vancouver Sun reported.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! HUL shares jump 5% after Priya Nair named CEO-MD
LIVE! HUL shares jump 5% after Priya Nair named CEO-MD

1st decide which party...: Cong's jibe at Tharoor on CM survey
1st decide which party...: Cong's jibe at Tharoor on CM survey

The survey, reportedly conducted by a private agency, found that 28.3 per cent of respondents believe Tharoor is best suited to lead the state.

'Every Indian Is A Potential Illegal Immigrant'
'Every Indian Is A Potential Illegal Immigrant'

'The long term strategy is that this government wants to create a second class citizen list.'

'Magnesia, Galveaisa': Punjab CM's dig at PM's foreign trips
'Magnesia, Galveaisa': Punjab CM's dig at PM's foreign trips

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visits, drawing disapproval from the Ministry of External Affairs.

Pakistan to send hockey team to India only if....
Pakistan to send hockey team to India only if....

Pakistan is set to review the security situation in India before taking a call on sending its national hockey team for the upcoming Asia Cup and Junior World Cup later this year.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD