Let's stand firm against violence: Kap's Cafe breaks silence

Taking to their Instagram handle, the staff of 'Kap's Cafe' described the incident as "heartbreaking" and stated that they were "shocked" by the unexpected firing at the restaurant premises. The cafe also thanked the entire community for all the messages they had received and extended gratitude to the Surrey, British Columbia, police department for all their help in the matter.





Kap's Cafe shared a long, heartfelt note after the incident. Titled 'A Message From Heart', the cafe wrote, "We opened Kap's Cafe with hopes of bringing warmth, community, and joy through delicious coffee and friendly conversation. To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking. We are processing this shock, but we are not giving up." The cafe said that they will stand "firm" against the violence to keep the place a symbol of "warmth and community" for its visitors.





"Thank you for Your Support. Your kind words, prayers, and memories shared via DM mean more than you know. This cafe exists because of your belief in what we're building together. Let's stand firm against violence and ensure Kap's Cafe remains a place of warmth and community," wrote Kap's Cafe. -- ANI





