Kerala forest dept proceeds with complaint against Union minister Suresh Gopi

22:37

Union Minister Suresh Gopi





The complaint was lodged by Youth Congress leader A A Mohamed Hashim with the divisional forest officer of Thrissur in June and the same was forwarded to the Pattikkad range forest officer.





The Pattikkad range forest officer confirmed receipt of the complaint from the DFO and said that a notice has been issued to the complainant to appear before him on July 21 to record his statement and give details of any documents, evidence or witnesses in support of his allegations.





In case he does not appear on that day, the matter will be closed by recording that the complainant has nothing to say on the issue, the official said.





The official said that any further steps in connection with the complaint will be taken after verifying the complainant's statement and any documents or evidence he gives.





The Union minister of petroleum, natural gas and tourism has not yet reacted to the development or the allegations against him in the complaint. -- PTI

