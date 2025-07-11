HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Kanwariyas beat up man in UP following minor collision

Fri, 11 July 2025
08:29
A man was allegedly beaten up and his motorcycle damaged by a group of Kanwariyas in this Uttar Pradesh district on Thursday, following a minor collision involving the two-wheeler and a Kanwar, police said.
 
The man was rescued after police intervened.

Circle Officer Raju Kumar Sav told reporters that on receiving information about the incident, police immediately rushed to the spot and successfully pacified the irate group of Kanwariyas.

According to the officer, the altercation occurred when a Kanwar allegedly came into contact with the man's motorcycle at Shiv Chowk. -- PTI 

