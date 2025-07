17:25

Indian stock markets on Friday ended on a negative note due to a sober start to the first quarter earnings season and a ramp-up in the tariff threat by the US of 35 per cent on goods imported in the US from Canada. At close, the Sensex was down 689.81 points or 0.83 per cent at 82,500.47, and the Nifty was down 205.40 points or 0.81 per cent at 25,149.85.