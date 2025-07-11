HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

HUL shares jump 5% after Priya Nair named CEO-MD

Fri, 11 July 2025
Share:
11:34
Priya Nair
Priya Nair
Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Friday surged 5 per cent following announcement that Priya Nair will become the first woman CEO and MD of the firm effective August 1, 2025. 

The stock jumped 5 per cent to Rs 2,529.85 on the BSE. At the NSE, shares of the firm climbed 5 per cent to Rs 2,529.90. Priya Nair will become the first woman CEO and MD of Hindustan Unilever Ltd effective August 1, 2025, with India's largest FMCG firm announcing her appointment on Thursday. 

Nair, currently President, Beauty & Wellbeing, Unilever, has been appointed for a period of five years. She replaces Rohit Jawa who will step down as CEO and MD on July 31, 2025 to pursue the next chapter in his personal and professional journey, the FMCG major said in a statement. Jawa took over as the CEO and MD of HUL in 2023. 

Nair will also join the HUL Board, subject to necessary approvals, and continue to be a member of the Unilever Leadership Executive (ULE), the company added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! HUL shares jump 5% after Priya Nair named CEO-MD
LIVE! HUL shares jump 5% after Priya Nair named CEO-MD

1st decide which party...: Cong's jibe at Tharoor on CM survey
1st decide which party...: Cong's jibe at Tharoor on CM survey

The survey, reportedly conducted by a private agency, found that 28.3 per cent of respondents believe Tharoor is best suited to lead the state.

'Every Indian Is A Potential Illegal Immigrant'
'Every Indian Is A Potential Illegal Immigrant'

'The long term strategy is that this government wants to create a second class citizen list.'

'Magnesia, Galveaisa': Punjab CM's dig at PM's foreign trips
'Magnesia, Galveaisa': Punjab CM's dig at PM's foreign trips

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visits, drawing disapproval from the Ministry of External Affairs.

Pakistan to send hockey team to India only if....
Pakistan to send hockey team to India only if....

Pakistan is set to review the security situation in India before taking a call on sending its national hockey team for the upcoming Asia Cup and Junior World Cup later this year.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD