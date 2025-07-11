HUL shares jump 5% after Priya Nair named CEO-MD

11:34

Priya Nair





The stock jumped 5 per cent to Rs 2,529.85 on the BSE. At the NSE, shares of the firm climbed 5 per cent to Rs 2,529.90. Priya Nair will become the first woman CEO and MD of Hindustan Unilever Ltd effective August 1, 2025, with India's largest FMCG firm announcing her appointment on Thursday.





Nair, currently President, Beauty & Wellbeing, Unilever, has been appointed for a period of five years. She replaces Rohit Jawa who will step down as CEO and MD on July 31, 2025 to pursue the next chapter in his personal and professional journey, the FMCG major said in a statement. Jawa took over as the CEO and MD of HUL in 2023.





Nair will also join the HUL Board, subject to necessary approvals, and continue to be a member of the Unilever Leadership Executive (ULE), the company added. -- PTI

