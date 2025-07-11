HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

F&O Turnover Declines 21% As Market Sees Impact Of Jane Street Ban

Fri, 11 July 2025
Share:
09:06
image
On the first expiry of Nifty weekly contracts since the ban on US-based high-frequency trader Jane Street, the total turnover on the National Stock Exchange dropped 21 per cent compared to the previous expiry day.
 
Index options turnover on a notional basis slipped to ₹472.5 trillion on Thursday, down from ₹601 trillion on July 3 -- the day before Jane Street was barred by the market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India.
 
In terms of the number of index options contracts traded at 247 million on Thursday were the lowest in three months. 
 
However, the stock futures and options saw only a marginal decline of 2 per cent compared to Thursday.
 
Several market participants had raised concerns that the restriction on proprietary trading firms' activities could dent volumes. They said a clearer picture would emerge in a few weeks.
 
HFTs (high-frequency traders) can account for as much as 60 per cent of the derivatives turnover, with a strong hold in options.
 
Another market player highlighted that the markets may see healthier trends in the long run by reinstating confidence among smaller investors and reducing dependence on a single entity.
 
From a peak of around ₹537 trillion in September, the average daily F&O turnover in the equities segment fell 35 per cent to around ₹346 trillion in June, driven by Sebis tightened regulations to curb manipulation and excessive speculation.

-- Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump slaps 35% tariffs on Canadian imports
LIVE! Trump slaps 35% tariffs on Canadian imports

'Nobody Listened. The Bridge Collapsed'
'Nobody Listened. The Bridge Collapsed'

'Who will answer for these lives crushed under their neglect?'

7 Blasts, 11 Minutes: When Mumbai's Heart Was Bombed
7 Blasts, 11 Minutes: When Mumbai's Heart Was Bombed

Nineteen years later, remembering how terror struck Mumbai's lifeline on July 11, 2006.

Ganeshotsav now Maha state festival, govt to 'bear expenses'
Ganeshotsav now Maha state festival, govt to 'bear expenses'

The Maharashtra government has officially declared the Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav as the 'State Festival of Maharashtra', emphasizing its commitment to preserving and promoting the festival's cultural legacy. The government has also...

PIX: England Ditch Bazball Mantra To Frustrate India!
PIX: England Ditch Bazball Mantra To Frustrate India!

Joe Root's patient unbeaten 99 led England to 251-4 on an attritional and compelling first day of the third Test against India at Lord's on Thursday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD