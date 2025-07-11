Family thrashed for taking shelter in shop during rain

Members of a
family from Madhya Pradesh, who came to worship at a temple in
Rajasthan's Sikar district, were beaten up for taking shelter in front
of a shop during the rain on Friday, police said.
Two shopkeepers and
two employees were arrested in connection with the incident, they said.
According to police, a family of around eight people, which included
three women and a minor girl, had come to worship at the Khatu Shyam
temple.
They stood in front of a shop near the temple as it was
pouring. When the shopkeeper asked them to vacate the premise, they
requested him to let them stay until the rain passed. However, he kept
insisting that the family move out.
The family was forced out, but the
shopkeeper kept arguing with them. When a female member of the family
objected to his behaviour, he brought out a stick and began hitting
them.
A nearby shopkeeper and their employees joined him, causing the
locals to alert the police.
Khatu Shyamji Station House Officer Pawan
Kumar said that four people, including the two shopkeepers, were
arrested for thrashing the family.
"The family members were standing at
one shop during rain. The altercation started when they were asked by
the shopkeeper to move from there," the SHO said. -- PTI