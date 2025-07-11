HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Family thrashed for taking shelter in shop during rain

Fri, 11 July 2025
Members of a family from Madhya Pradesh, who came to worship at a temple in Rajasthan's Sikar district, were beaten up for taking shelter in front of a shop during the rain on Friday, police said.

Two shopkeepers and two employees were arrested in connection with the incident, they said.

According to police, a family of around eight people, which included three women and a minor girl, had come to worship at the Khatu Shyam temple. 

They stood in front of a shop near the temple as it was pouring. When the shopkeeper asked them to vacate the premise, they requested him to let them stay until the rain passed. However, he kept insisting that the family move out.

The family was forced out, but the shopkeeper kept arguing with them. When a female member of the family objected to his behaviour, he brought out a stick and began hitting them.

A nearby shopkeeper and their employees joined him, causing the locals to alert the police.

Khatu Shyamji Station House Officer Pawan Kumar said that four people, including the two shopkeepers, were arrested for thrashing the family.

"The family members were standing at one shop during rain. The altercation started when they were asked by the shopkeeper to move from there," the SHO said.   -- PTI

