Exam paper calls freedom fighters as terrorists, VC says...

Kar asserted that the report from the Controller of Examinations and Chairperson of the Undergraduate Board of Studies of History suggested that the error occurred during moderation, which was unintentional and not detected during proofreading.





"A printing mistake occurred in the question paper of the undergraduate history examination yesterday... I enquired about the matter with the Controller of Examinations and asked for a report from the Controller of the Examination as well as from the Chairperson of the Undergraduate Board of Studies of History. After getting the report, we came to know that the error occurred during moderation, which was unintentional and not detected during proofreading, also," Kar said.





"We have decided that the concerned teacher who was involved in the moderation will be replaced by a new member, and the Chairman of the Board of Studies will also be exempted from his chairmanship," he added.





The question has sparked outrage for describing Indian revolutionaries -- who resisted British colonial rule -- as "terrorists".





The phrasing has drawn sharp criticism from academics, civil society groups, and the state's opposition parties, who have demanded action against university authorities. -- ANI

