Emergency: Delhi govt to release MISA documents

Fri, 11 July 2025
In a first, the Delhi government will make public all documents related to the controversial Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA), which was extensively used against Opposition leaders and activists during the Emergency.

According to government sources, all available MISA-related files have been sent to the home department for final approval.

Once the process is completed, the documents will be digitised and made accessible to the public.

"The idea is to preserve and share this important chapter of India's political history. Efforts are being made to ensure the process is completed in a time-bound manner," sources told PTI.

They said the documents related to MISA were retrieved during the digitisation process of the other four crore documents, adding that these documents include the details and reports of activists and people who were arrested during the Emergency period.

The move comes amid growing interest in historical records related to the Emergency, following the completion of its 50 years, especially those concerning arrests made under MISA.

During the Emergency between 1975 and 1977, many Opposition leaders, including Jayaprakash Narayan, Morarji Desai, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and L K Advani, were detained under MISA.

According to the Shah Commission of Inquiry, more than 35,000 people were held under preventive detention without trial during this time.

MISA was enacted by the then Indira Gandhi government in 1971 to address issues of national security and internal disturbances.

However, the law drew widespread criticism for its provisions allowing preventive detention without charge or trial.

During the 21-month Emergency from June 25, 1975, to March 21, 1977, MISA became a key tool for suppressing dissent, with thousands detained, including journalists, activists, students, and political opponents.

The act was finally repealed in 1978 when the Janata Party formed its government.   -- Shruti Bhardwaj, PTI

