Coast Guard rescues US yacht with 2 crew near Andaman

Fri, 11 July 2025
11:21
The Indian Coast Guard rescued a US yacht in distress and its two crew members after the sailing vessel got stranded in turbulent waters south-east of Indira Point in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, officials said on Friday.

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) MRCC (Maritime Rescue Coordination Centres) Port Blair received a distress alert from the US Consulate in Chennai at 11:57 am on July 10 regarding yacht 'Sea Angel' with two crew members -- one American and one Turkish -- stranded 52 nautical mile south-east of the Indira Point, they said. 

The vessel had got disabled amid extremely rough conditions with a blown sail and entangled propeller, a senior official of the ICG said. Acting with urgency, MRCC Port Blair activated the International Safety Net (ISN), alerting all nearby merchant vessels and launching rescue coordination protocols. 

Subsequently, ICGS Rajveer was deployed at 2 pm to render immediate assistance, the ICG said. "Demonstrating professionalism and precision, ICGS Rajveer reached the vessel by 5:30 pm, established communication with the stranded crew, and conducted an on-site assessment," it said.

Despite heavy winds and mechanical disablement, the crew was found safe and in good health, the official said. By 6:50 pm, the vessel was safely taken under tow and escorted to Campbell Bay arriving the harbour at 8 am on July 11, the ICG said. The swift and successful rescue operation is a testament to the ICG's unwavering commitment to maritime safety, the official said. PTI

