Can Nimisha Priya Escape Death In Yemen?

Chandy Oommen, Congress MLA and the son of the late Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy, met the Kerala governor, requesting him to intervene and save nurse Nimisha Priya from the death sentence.





"There is no time left. All of us have to work hard and fast to put an end to the suffering of her mother, husband and daughter," Chandy Ooomen tells Rediff's Shobha Warrier.





'You know the situation in Yemen now. There is no government there. The rebels are in control. So, there is no diplomatic channel through which we can negotiate.'