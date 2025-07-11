HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BJP making attempts to hijack elections in Bihar as it did in Maha: Rahul

Fri, 11 July 2025
Share:
14:23
image
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the BJP of making attempts to "hijack upcoming elections in Bihar, as it did in Maharashtra".  

Addressing the party's 'Samvidhan Bachao Samavesh' here, he said the INDIA bloc parties have decided to prevent the BJP from "hijacking" the Bihar assembly polls. 

"Like Maharashtra, attempts are being made to hijack the elections in Bihar. The BJP is attacking our Constitution across the country," Gandhi alleged.

During an INDIA bloc meeting held on Thursday, it was decided to "prevent the BJP from hijacking the elections in Bihar" where assembly polls are due later this year, he claimed.

He also accused the Election Commission of India of "not doing its duty, but working for the interest of the BJP". 

Gandhi also alleged, The BJP runs the government for five-six capitalists. It does not work for the common people of the country." 

Stating that the "Jal, Jangal, Jamin" belongs to the tribals and will remain for them, Gandhi claimed that Odisha's BJP government has not implemented the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996.
 
"Forest right pattas are not provided to the tribals. The Congress has brought the PESA and Tribal Bill. We will enforce these laws and ensure the tribals get their land," Gandhi said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! AI-171 crash probe to offer peek into what really happened
LIVE! AI-171 crash probe to offer peek into what really happened

Show me one photo of any...: NSA Doval's dare on Op Sindoor
Show me one photo of any...: NSA Doval's dare on Op Sindoor

Doval said India hit nine terror targets crisscrossing Pakistan with precision and missed none of them

The Courage Of A Soldier's Wife
The Courage Of A Soldier's Wife

'Please don't worry about casualties. It is a professional hazard beyond our control,' wrote Kargil Hero Major Padmapani Acharya in his last letter from the battlefield.

Kapil Sharma's cafe breaks silence on shooting in Canada
Kapil Sharma's cafe breaks silence on shooting in Canada

The cafe said in an Instagram post that they were "processing the shock" but stand firm against violence.

MoS says 1,000 non-Hindus working at TTD, seeks probe
MoS says 1,000 non-Hindus working at TTD, seeks probe

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday alleged that nearly 1,000 non-Hindus are working in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) without having faith in Lord Venkateshwara or adhering to Sanatana...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD