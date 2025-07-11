BJP making attempts to hijack elections in Bihar as it did in Maha: Rahul

14:23

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the BJP of making attempts to "hijack upcoming elections in Bihar, as it did in Maharashtra".





Addressing the party's 'Samvidhan Bachao Samavesh' here, he said the INDIA bloc parties have decided to prevent the BJP from "hijacking" the Bihar assembly polls.





"Like Maharashtra, attempts are being made to hijack the elections in Bihar. The BJP is attacking our Constitution across the country," Gandhi alleged.





During an INDIA bloc meeting held on Thursday, it was decided to "prevent the BJP from hijacking the elections in Bihar" where assembly polls are due later this year, he claimed.





He also accused the Election Commission of India of "not doing its duty, but working for the interest of the BJP".





Gandhi also alleged, The BJP runs the government for five-six capitalists. It does not work for the common people of the country."





Stating that the "Jal, Jangal, Jamin" belongs to the tribals and will remain for them, Gandhi claimed that Odisha's BJP government has not implemented the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996.

"Forest right pattas are not provided to the tribals. The Congress has brought the PESA and Tribal Bill. We will enforce these laws and ensure the tribals get their land," Gandhi said. -- PTI