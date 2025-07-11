Bengal university paper describes freedom-fighters as 'terrorists'

18:33

Representational image. Pic: Keystone/Getty Images





The contentious reference appeared in question 12 of the sixth semester BA Honours history exam (in Bengali), which asked students to name three district magistrates of Midnapore "killed by terrorists" during British rule.





The university later acknowledged the error, attributing it to a proofreading lapse.





"It was a printing mistake that went unnoticed during proofreading," Vice Chancellor Dipak Kar said on Friday.





"Once the paper was circulated, there was no time to make corrections. I have asked the controller of examinations to submit a detailed report," he added.





The three slain magistrates referred were James Peddie, Robert Douglas and Bernard Berge, who were gunned down in a span of three years for their tyranny in Midnapore.





Academic Pabitra Sarkar condemned the error, saying, "It is unthinkable in independent India to refer to youths who fought British oppression as 'terrorists' a term used by the colonial rulers."

A controversy erupted in West Bengal after a history question paper at the state-run Vidyasagar University described Indian revolutionaries as "terrorists," triggering strong political reactions and forcing the institute to issue a public apology, calling it a "printing mistake."