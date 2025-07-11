HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bengal university paper describes freedom-fighters as 'terrorists'

Fri, 11 July 2025
Share:
18:33
Representational image. Pic: Keystone/Getty Images
Representational image. Pic: Keystone/Getty Images
A controversy erupted in West Bengal after a history question paper at the state-run Vidyasagar University described Indian revolutionaries as "terrorists," triggering strong political reactions and forcing the institute to issue a public apology, calling it a "printing mistake." 

The contentious reference appeared in question 12 of the sixth semester BA Honours history exam (in Bengali), which asked students to name three district magistrates of Midnapore "killed by terrorists" during British rule. 

The university later acknowledged the error, attributing it to a proofreading lapse. 

"It was a printing mistake that went unnoticed during proofreading," Vice Chancellor Dipak Kar said on Friday. 

"Once the paper was circulated, there was no time to make corrections. I have asked the controller of examinations to submit a detailed report," he added. 

The three slain magistrates referred were James Peddie, Robert Douglas and Bernard Berge, who were gunned down in a span of three years for their tyranny in Midnapore. 

Academic Pabitra Sarkar condemned the error, saying, "It is unthinkable in independent India to refer to youths who fought British oppression as 'terrorists' a term used by the colonial rulers."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bengal univ paper calls freedom-fighters 'terrorists'
LIVE! Bengal univ paper calls freedom-fighters 'terrorists'

3rd Test Updates: Bumrah completes fifer
3rd Test Updates: Bumrah completes fifer

Shinde MLA in trouble as viral bag video adds to IT heat
Shinde MLA in trouble as viral bag video adds to IT heat

Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat denies allegations that a bag seen in a viral video contained money, claiming it only held clothes. The video surfaced amid scrutiny over a significant increase in his declared assets.

Bengali-speaking migrant workers 'held' in Odisha: TMC
Bengali-speaking migrant workers 'held' in Odisha: TMC

The Trinamool Congress on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of spreading lies and criminalising poverty over the detention of Bengali-speaking migrant workers in Odisha, while the saffron party charged the Mamata Banerjee...

Will work for Hindutva: Raja Singh after BJP exit
Will work for Hindutva: Raja Singh after BJP exit

MLA T Raja Singh reaffirms his commitment to nationalism, Hindutva, and Sanatan Dharma after the BJP officially accepted his resignation. He clarifies his decision was not for personal gain and expresses disappointment over the party's...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD