Attack on Kapil Sharma's cafe motivated by retaliation

Fri, 11 July 2025
10:50
A newly opened cafe owned by popular Indian comedian Kapil Sharma, Kap's Cafe, was targeted in a shocking act of violence on Wednesday night. The incident occurred just days after the cafe launched in Surrey, British Columbia, on July 4.

According to local authorities, a man sitting in a parked car opened fire on the cafe, discharging at least nine bullets into its front window. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, though the property sustained damage. CCTV footage and ballistic evidence are being analysed as part of the ongoing investigation.

