Armed men kidnap and kill nine passengers in Balochistan

10:56

File pic





"Nine people abducted from both coaches have been killed, and their bodies have been recovered," said Zhob Assistant Commissioner Naveed Alam, adding that the bodies were being transported to Rakhni for dispatch to their native towns in Punjab.





Shahid Rind, the Balochistan government's spokesperson, confirmed the incident and said that Fitna al Hindustan -- a term used for terrorist organisations in Balochistan -- had carried out attacks at three different places -- Kakat, Mastung and Sur-Dakai.





-- The Dawn

At least nine passengers travelling on two Punjab-bound coaches were abducted and killed by unidentified armed men in Sur-Dakai area, on the border between Balochistan's Zhob and Loralai districts, on Thursday night.