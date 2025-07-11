HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Armed men kidnap and kill nine passengers in Balochistan

Fri, 11 July 2025
Share:
10:56
File pic
File pic
At least nine passengers travelling on two Punjab-bound coaches were abducted and killed by unidentified armed men in Sur-Dakai area, on the border between Balochistan's Zhob and Loralai districts, on Thursday night.

"Nine people abducted from both coaches have been killed, and their bodies have been recovered," said Zhob Assistant Commissioner Naveed Alam, adding that the bodies were being transported to Rakhni for dispatch to their native towns in Punjab.

Shahid Rind, the Balochistan government's spokesperson, confirmed the incident and said that Fitna al Hindustan -- a term used for terrorist organisations in Balochistan -- had carried out attacks at three different places -- Kakat, Mastung and Sur-Dakai.

-- The Dawn

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Attack on Kapil Sharma's cafe retaliation by terrorist
LIVE! Attack on Kapil Sharma's cafe retaliation by terrorist

He should 1st decide which party...: Cong on Tharoor's post
He should 1st decide which party...: Cong on Tharoor's post

The survey, reportedly conducted by a private agency, found that 28.3 per cent of respondents believe Tharoor is best suited to lead the state.

'Every Indian Is A Potential Illegal Immigrant'
'Every Indian Is A Potential Illegal Immigrant'

'The long term strategy is that this government wants to create a second class citizen list.'

'Magnesia, Galveaisa': Punjab CM's dig at PM's foreign trips
'Magnesia, Galveaisa': Punjab CM's dig at PM's foreign trips

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visits, drawing disapproval from the Ministry of External Affairs.

7 Blasts, 11 Minutes: When Mumbai's Heart Was Bombed
7 Blasts, 11 Minutes: When Mumbai's Heart Was Bombed

Nineteen years later, remembering how terror struck Mumbai's lifeline on July 11, 2006.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD