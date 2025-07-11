Amazon Launches 10-Minute Delivery In Delhi

12:40





Amazon takes on Blinkit, Instamart, and ZeptoWith this move, Amazon enters direct competition with India's leading quick commerce players Zomato-owned Blinkit, Swiggy's Instamart, and Zepto, who currently dominate the sub-15-minute delivery market.





These platforms offer a wide range of essentials, from groceries and fresh produce to gadgets and cosmetics.





Traditionally known for same-day or next-day deliveries, Amazon's foray into 10-minute logistics reflects a larger pivot to meet shifting consumer expectations and tap into the growing demand for near-instant service among urban shoppers.





The company officially launched Amazon Now in Bengaluru in June and is now expanding it to a large section of western Delhi. A full-scale launch across the capital is expected soon.





'It's a large part of western Delhi right now, but it's a very rapidly evolving network. So, you'll very soon see it live across Delhi,' said Abhinav Singh, Vice-President of Operations for India and Australia at Amazon, in an interview with The Economic Times.





Amazon Now promises 10-minute delivery for a range of daily essentials, including groceries, snacks, meat, personal care products, and fresh produce, mirroring the offerings of its quick commerce rivals.The expansion is backed by a 2,000 crore ($233 million) investment announced last month to boost Amazon's delivery infrastructure in India





-- Vrinda Goel, Business Standard

