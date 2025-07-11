HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Ahead of polls, Nitish disburses hiked pensions

Fri, 11 July 2025
Share:
13:42
image
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday disbursed the first instalment of the hiked pension amount of Rs 1,100 per month to the bank accounts of 1.11 crore beneficiaries, including senior citizens, widows and people with disabilities. 

Over Rs 1,227 crore was credited under six different pension schemes during a function here, officials said. The Bihar government had on June 24 increased the pension amount from Rs 400 per month to Rs 1,100. "The elderly are an important part of society and ensuring a dignified life for them is top priority of our government. It will continue to make efforts in this direction. We will ensure that this amount is disbursed on the 10th of every month," Kumar said on the occasion. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Show me one photo of any...: NSA Doval's dare on Op Sindoor
Show me one photo of any...: NSA Doval's dare on Op Sindoor

Doval said India hit nine terror targets crisscrossing Pakistan with precision and missed none of them

LIVE! Ahead of polls, Nitish disburses hiked pensions
LIVE! Ahead of polls, Nitish disburses hiked pensions

The Courage Of A Soldier's Wife
The Courage Of A Soldier's Wife

'Please don't worry about casualties. It is a professional hazard beyond our control,' wrote Kargil Hero Major Padmapani Acharya in his last letter from the battlefield.

Kapil Sharma's cafe breaks silence on shooting in Canada
Kapil Sharma's cafe breaks silence on shooting in Canada

The cafe said in an Instagram post that they were "processing the shock" but stand firm against violence.

MoS says 1,000 non-Hindus working at TTD, seeks probe
MoS says 1,000 non-Hindus working at TTD, seeks probe

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday alleged that nearly 1,000 non-Hindus are working in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) without having faith in Lord Venkateshwara or adhering to Sanatana...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD