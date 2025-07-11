75% Bihar voters submit enumeration forms: EC

20:04

With 14 more days left before the last date of collection of Enumeration Forms, over 74 per cent of the 7,89,69,844 (nearly 7.90 crore) electors in Bihar have already submitted their forms, a press release from Election Commission (ECI) of India said.





In the second phase of SIR, BLOs are going house-to-house to assist the electors and collect their filled Enumeration Forms.





As per the ECI, field-level functionaries, including 38 DEOs, EROs covering all 243 Assembly Constituencies, and 963 AEROs, are regularly supervising the progress of SIR.





Digitisation and uploading of Enumeration Forms are progressing smoothly.





In line with Para 3(h) of the SIR guidelines, BLOs have successfully digitised and uploaded 3.73 crores Enumeration Forms through the BLO App/ECINet, out of the total Enumeration Forms collected by them so far.





Today, a new module has been implemented in ECINet for the verification of the uploaded forms by the AERO/EROS.





As of 6.00 pm today, 5,87,49,463 Enumeration Forms, which is 74.39 per cent of the total forms, have been collected in the last 17 days, since the issue of SIR instructions on June 24, 2025. Enumeration Forms can be submitted before July 25, 2025.





According to ECI, 77,895 BLOs, along with the 20,603 newly appointed BLOs and other election officials, are working tirelessly to complete the exercise in time.





Over 4 lakh volunteers are also supporting the elderly, PwD, sick and vulnerable populations, along with the 1.56-lakh proactive force of Booth Level Agents (BLAs) who have been appointed by all recognised political parties, resulting in the collection of 74.39 per cent of Enumeration Forms.





Maintaining the same momentum on the field, the exercise of collecting the Enumeration Forms could be completed well before the stipulated date, i.e. July 25, 2025. -- ANI