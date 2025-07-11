HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
4 staff of Andhra medical college held for 'sexual harassment', CM orders action

Fri, 11 July 2025
Four staff members of a medical college in Kakinada district were arrested on Friday for allegedly sexually harassing female students.   

According to a report submitted by the college's internal complaints committee on July 11, nearly 50 students pursuing Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Technology (B.Sc. MLT) and Diploma courses lodged complaints against the accused. 

The complaints detail repeated misconduct by these staffers over an extended period, including threats, inappropriate behavior and being under the influence of alcohol while on duty.   

Based on the ICC report, Principal of Rangaraya medical college, A Vishnu Vardhan, suspended the accused under Rule 8(1) of the APCS (CCA) Rules, 1991, pending disciplinary proceedings.   

"These four employees have been restricted to Kakinada headquarters and barred from leaving without official permission and they will receive subsistence allowance as per rules during suspension," a source in the medical college said.   

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu sought a report from the health department and directed officials to take stringent action against all the accused. -- PTI 

