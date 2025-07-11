HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

3 out of every 4 Bihar elector has submitted enumeration forms: EC on SIR

Fri, 11 July 2025
Share:
20:47
File image
File image
With 14 more days left before the last date of collection of enumeration forms in the ongoing special intensive revision in Bihar, over 74 percent of the nearly 7.90 crore electors have submitted their forms, the Election Commission said on Friday. 

In the second phase of the revision exercise, booth-kevel officers are going house-to-house to assist the electors and collect their filled enumeration forms, it said. 

Digitisation and uploading of enumeration forms are going on and booth level officers have digitised and uploaded 3.73 crore such forms out of the total enumeration forms collected by them so far. 

The poll authority also said a new module has been implemented in ECINet, its digital platform, for the verification of the uploaded forms by the electoral and assistant electoral registration officers. 

Enumeration forms can be submitted before July 25, it said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

3rd Test Updates: India 44-1 at Tea on Day 2
3rd Test Updates: India 44-1 at Tea on Day 2

LIVE! Tremors in Delhi, 2nd time in two days
LIVE! Tremors in Delhi, 2nd time in two days

Owners face ruin after kanwariyas vandalise UP dhaba
Owners face ruin after kanwariyas vandalise UP dhaba

A roadside eatery in Muzaffarnagar, India, was vandalized by a group of Kanwariyas after they allegedly found onions in their food. The owners are now facing financial ruin.

Rajasthan drops books 'glorifying' Nehru-Gandhi family
Rajasthan drops books 'glorifying' Nehru-Gandhi family

School students in Rajasthan will no longer study two-part supplementary textbooks with state Education Minister Madan Dilawar arguing that these reading materials are not required because they glorify the Nehru-Gandhi family and carry...

What Triggered Gopal Khemka's Murder?
What Triggered Gopal Khemka's Murder?

The police claim businessman Ashok Sao paid Umesh Yadav Rs 400,000 to kill Gopal Khemka last Friday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD