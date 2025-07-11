HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

19 dead in Vadodara bridge collapse, 7000 bridges inspected

Fri, 11 July 2025
Share:
16:29
image
The death toll in the Mahisagar river bridge collapse in Gujarat's Vadodara district climbed to 19 on Friday after one of the injured persons succumbed to injuries at a hospital, officials said. The search for the two missing persons is still underway, they said. 

Several vehicles plunged into the river after a segment of the four-decade-old bridge, connecting Anand and Vadodara districts, collapsed near Gambhira village close to Padra town on Wednesday morning. 

"Forty five-year-old Narendrasinh Parmar, a resident of Dahevan, who was one of the five injured persons undergoing treatment at the SSG Hospital died on Friday," an official said. 

Eighteen bodies were recovered till Thursday night, and the operation resumed on the third day with efforts being made by the teams engaged at the site to trace two more persons, who are missing, Vadodara Collector Anil Dhameliya said. 

On Thursday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel suspended four engineers of the state's Roads and Buildings Department in connection with the bridge collapse. State minister Rushikesh Patel visited the site of the tragedy and informed the media that action has been taken on the basis of a preliminary report submitted by a committee set up by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. 

A high-level probe committee of the state's roads and buildings department will submit a detailed report in 30 days, he said. Out of the 7,000 bridges in the state that have been surveyed, the government has identified those that need repairs or require construction of a new one. Action is taken on them accordingly, he said after the visit. 

"As per the preliminary report of this investigation committee, it has been recorded that the bridge collapsed due to pedestal and articulation crushing. A detailed report will be given by this committee of the Roads and Buildings Department within 30 days," he said. 

The investigation report with its technical and administrative reasons will be submitted to the CM and other decisions will be taken on the basis of it, he added.

TOP STORIES

3rd Test Updates: Bumrah rips through England
3rd Test Updates: Bumrah rips through England

LIVE! Tennis player's dad shot her as she refused to shut her...
LIVE! Tennis player's dad shot her as she refused to shut her...

Show me one photo of any...: NSA Doval's dare on Op Sindoor
Show me one photo of any...: NSA Doval's dare on Op Sindoor

Doval said India hit nine terror targets crisscrossing Pakistan with precision and missed none of them

Goa students paraded in underwear in '3rd Degree' competition
Goa students paraded in underwear in '3rd Degree' competition

"During a competition called 'Third Degree', the jury asked the participants to strip to their underwear," a senior official said.

Tesla to enter India next week with first centre in Mumbai
Tesla to enter India next week with first centre in Mumbai

Tesla is set to officially enter the Indian market with the launch of its first experience center in Mumbai. The move follows leasing of warehousing space and discussions with the Indian government regarding tariffs and manufacturing.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD