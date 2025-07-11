11 peacocks found dead in MP village; probe begins

00:24

File image





The birds were found dead in Dhebar Badi village of Thandla tehsil, a forest official said.





"On receiving the information about the incident, the forest department staffers reached the spot and brought the peacock carcasses to Meghnagar. Their post-mortem was performed in the veterinary hospital in Jhabua and their viscera samples were sent for examination," the official said.





Divisional forest officer of Jhabua, Sunil Sulia, said a case was registered against unidentified persons and investigation into the incident was launched.





The carcasses were cremated with the permission of a local court, he said.





The Petlawad, Thandla, Jhabua tehsils in the tribal dominated Jhabua district is known to have a large number of peacocks.





Farmers spray pesticides to protect their crops from animals and birds.





Many times, peacocks die after consuming such crops, an environmentalist said. -- PTI

