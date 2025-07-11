HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
11 peacocks found dead in MP village; probe begins

Fri, 11 July 2025
Eleven peacocks were found dead near agriculture fields in a forest area of Jhabua district in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, prompting the forest department to file a case and launch a probe, officials said. 

The birds were found dead in Dhebar Badi village of Thandla tehsil, a forest official said. 

"On receiving the information about the incident, the forest department staffers reached the spot and brought the peacock carcasses to Meghnagar. Their post-mortem was performed in the veterinary hospital in Jhabua and their viscera samples were sent for examination," the official said. 

Divisional forest officer of Jhabua, Sunil Sulia, said a case was registered against unidentified persons and investigation into the incident was launched. 

The carcasses were cremated with the permission of a local court, he said. 

The Petlawad, Thandla, Jhabua tehsils in the tribal dominated Jhabua district is known to have a large number of peacocks. 

Farmers spray pesticides to protect their crops from animals and birds. 

Many times, peacocks die after consuming such crops, an environmentalist said. -- PTI

