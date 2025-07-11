11 peacocks found dead in MP village; probe begins

Eleven peacocks were found dead near agriculture fields in a forest area of Jhabua district in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, prompting the forest department to file a case and launch a probe, officials said.
The birds were found dead in Dhebar Badi village of Thandla tehsil, a forest official said.
"On receiving the information about the incident, the forest department staffers reached the spot and brought the peacock carcasses to Meghnagar. Their post-mortem was performed in the veterinary hospital in Jhabua and their viscera samples were sent for examination," the official said.
Divisional forest officer of Jhabua, Sunil Sulia, said a case was registered against unidentified persons and investigation into the incident was launched.
The carcasses were cremated with the permission of a local court, he said.
The Petlawad, Thandla, Jhabua tehsils in the tribal dominated Jhabua district is known to have a large number of peacocks.
Farmers spray pesticides to protect their crops from animals and birds.
Many times, peacocks die after consuming such crops, an environmentalist said. -- PTI