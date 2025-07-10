HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Why are you getting into citizenship issue: SC to EC on SIR

Thu, 10 July 2025
12:33
The Supreme Court commences hearing on pleas challenging the Election Commission's decision to undertake special intensive revision of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar. 

The EC tells the SC it has some preliminary objections to the pleas. "What EC is doing is mandated under Constitution and last such exercise was undertaken in 2003," the court says. 

SC questions EC over exclusion of Aadhaar card from list of documents in special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. "Why are you getting into citizenship issue in special revision of electoral rolls in Bihar? It is domain of MHA," the apex court said. 

EC tells SC that citizenship is required to be checked for being voter in India under Article 326 of Constitution.

The Supreme Court is hearing a batch of pleas challenging the Election Commission's decision to undertake a special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the poll-bound Bihar. 

A partial working day (PWD) bench comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi was told by senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the poll panel, that he has preliminary objections to the petitions. 

Over 10 petitions have been filed in the SC, including one by NGO 'Association for Democratic Reforms', the lead petitioner. RJD MP Manoj Jha and Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, Congress' K C Venugopal, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, CPI leader D Raja, Samajwadi Party's Harinder Singh Malik, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant, JMM's Sarfraz Ahmed and Dipankar Bhattacharya of CPI (ML) have also moved the top court, seeking direction for quashing the EC order.

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a money laundering case to look into the role of more than two dozen celebrities, including actors like Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati and Prakash Raj, apart from some social media influencers and...

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck near Jhajjar in Haryana, causing tremors across the Delhi-NCR region. The earthquake's epicenter was located 3 km northeast of Jhajjar and 51 km west of Delhi.

Nimisha Priya, 38, a nurse from Palakkad district of Kerala, was convicted of murdering her Yemeni business partner in 2017. She was sentenced to death in 2020, and her final appeal was rejected in 2023.

'Archaeological sites like Keeladi, having remained buried for 2,500 years, have come out and speak now.'

