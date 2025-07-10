Violence erupts over cenotaph reconstruction in Raj village, over 30 held

23:25

File image





Heavy police teams were deployed in the Basanpir village to maintain law and order.





The police said more than 30 people, including 16 women, were arrested after members of one of the two communities allegedly hurled stones at those involved in the cenotaph rebuilding work near the village pond.





The sudden attack left eight police personnel, a tehsildar, and at least two civilians injured.





All the injured were taken to the Jaisalmer district hospital for treatment.





Superintendent of police Sudhir Chaudhary said, "As soon as we received information, additional forces were rushed. The situation is under control. We have arrested around 30 people so far. Police are identifying others involved in the violence. We are committed to a zero-tolerance approach and appeal to the public to maintain peace." -- PTI

The police have arrested more than 30 people, including 16 women, after tension simmered in a village in Jaisalmer on Thursday as violence erupted over the reconstruction of historic memorial cenotaphs (chhatris) between members of two religious communities, the police said.