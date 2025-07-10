Vadodara bridge collapse: Guj CM suspends 4 engineers

20:21





CM Patel, who handles the roads and buildings department, had asked experts to prepare a report on the repairs, inspections and quality checks conducted at the bridge, and the decision to suspend the four engineers was taken on the basis of this report, a government release said.





Those suspended with immediate effect are executive engineer NM Nayakawala, deputy executive engineers UC Patel and RT Patel as well as assistant engineer JV Shah, the release informed.





The CM has ordered department officials to immediately conduct intensive inspections of other bridges in the state in view of the incident, the release added.





Several vehicles plunged into the Mahisagar river after a portion of the four-decade-old bridge, connecting Anand and Vadodara districts, collapsed near Gambhira village close to Padra town of Vadodara on Wednesday morning. -- PTI

