UP religious conversion 'racket': ED seeks account, asset details of Chhangur Baba

Thu, 10 July 2025
20:07
image
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) wrote to the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad, state government authorities and certain banks on Thursday to ascertain the details of assets, accounts and finances of Jalaluddin alias Chhangur Baba, the alleged mastermind of an illegal religious-conversion racket, official sources said. 

The federal probe agency is also expected to move a court soon, seeking custodial remand for the questioning of the Balrampur district-based man, whose real name is Karimulla Shah. Jalaluddin, his son Mehboob and associates Naveen alias Jamaluddin and Neetu alias Nasreen have been arrested by the ATS. 

They are currently lodged in jail. 

A criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was filed by the ED's Lucknow zonal unit on Wednesday, taking cognisance of an ATS FIR against Jamaluddin alias Chhangur Baba and some others at Lucknow's Gomti Nagar police station. 

The ED has found preliminary inputs that suggest that the man amassed funds worth about Rs 106 crore, mainly from the Middle East, in 40 bank accounts linked to him and his associates, agency sources said. 

They alleged that Jalaludddin had established an "extensive network" that was operating from the premises of the "Chand Auliya Dargah" in Balrampur, where he regularly organised "large" gatherings that were attended by both Indian and foreign nationals. 

The sources claimed that the man, through his religious discourses, publication of a book, titled "Shijra-e-Tayyaba", and "psychological" influence, "promoted" Islam, while "systematically" inducing, coercing and manipulating individuals of other faiths -- particularly Hindus, Scheduled Castes and economically-disadvantaged persons -- into religious conversion. -- PTI

