TN police arrests key Coimbatore blast accused Sadiq after 29 years

Also, a key accused in communal murder cases across Tamil Nadu, he has been absconding for 29 years and never been arrested since 1996.





Acting on "specific and credible intelligence," a special team of Anti-Terrorism Squad and Coimbatore city police arrested the accused at Vijayapura district of Karnataka, the ATS said in an official release.





Sadiq, a native of Coimbatore used several aliases and it includes Raja, Tailor Raja, Valarntha Raja, Shahjahan Abdul Majid Makandar and Shahjahan Shaik. He is also an accused in the 1996 petrol bomb attack in Coimbatore, which resulted in the death of Jail Warden Boopalan; the 1996 Sayeetha murder case in Nagore; and the 1997 murder of Jailor Jayaprakash in Madurai.





"In recent weeks, the Anti-Terrorism Squad, in coordination with the Coimbatore city police, has arrested India's most wanted accused Abubacker Siddique and Mohamed Ali @ Yunus from Annamayya District in Andhra Pradesh. The arrest of Sadiq @ Tailor Raja from Vijayapura district, Karnataka marks the third successful apprehension of a long-absconding accused involved in terror-related cases," the ATS added. -- PTI

