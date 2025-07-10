HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Tennis player shot dead by father in Gurugram

Thu, 10 July 2025
18:44
State-level tennis player Radhika Yadav was allegedly shot dead by her father on Thursday at their Sushant Lok home in Gurugram, the police said. 

The father has been detained, officials said. Why he did so is still being investigated. 

The father allegedly fired over five bullets at his daughter and she died on the spot, police sources said. 

A police team reached the house took the body into custody. 

"We are questioning the family members. A probe is underway and the picture will be clear soon," said inspector Vinod Kumar, SHO of the Sector 56 police station. 

The family lives in Sushant Lok-Phase 2, Sector 57. -- PTI

