'Super Premium Frequent Flier PM must now visit Manipur'

Taking to X, Jairam Ramesh wrote, "India welcomes back its Super Premium Frequent Flier PM who is expected to be in the country for perhaps three weeks before jetting around again."





Jairam Ramesh urged PM Modi to address several issues of the country, starting with Congress's foremost demand of the PM's visit to Manipur. He also asked the PM to review the issue related to the Pahalgam terrorist attack and yesterday's bridge collapse in Vadodara.





"Now that he is here, he could find the time to visit Manipur where the people have been awaiting him for more than two years; review why the Pahalgam terrorists have yet to be brought to justice; reflect on infrastructure collapses in his home state; and sanction assistance to Himachal Pradesh that has been devastated by floods," Jairam Ramesh wrote on X.





"He could also devote his attention to the reform of GST to stimulate mass consumption and also take steps to boost private investment by companies other than a few and favoured big business groups," he added.





He also suggested that the PM can chair an all-party meeting to firm up the agenda for the forthcoming monsoon session of Parliament.PM Modi returned to India today after completing his five-nation tour that spanned from July 2 to 9, covering Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia. -- ANI

