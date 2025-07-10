HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Stripping of schoolgirls: Fadnavis orders strict action

Thu, 10 July 2025
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has issued directives for stringent action against those responsible for the alleged stripping of girl students at a school to check if they were menstruating, minister Girish Mahajan said on Thursday.

The minister told the legislative assembly that the CM has ordered a probe into the incident that took place at a private school in Thane district.

Mahajan said strict action will be taken against the guilty.

Congress' Nana Patole raised the matter in the Lower House, expressing concerns that such an incident could take place in a progressive state like Maharashtra.

Jitendra Awhad of Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar said the school principal involved is herself a woman.

The police have arrested the principal and another staffer over the alleged stripping of the girls.

Stressing that the police have already acted in the case, Mahajan assured the House that a probe would be conducted into the incident and strict action would be taken.

Congress legislator Jyoti Gaikwad also demanded that those guilty should not be spared.

She said facilities like sanitary napkin vending machines and water are necessary in schools.

The incident took place at the school in the Shahapur area of Thane district on Tuesday after bloodstains were found in its toilet, according to the police.  -- PTI

