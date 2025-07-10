HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Slap-happy Sena MLA refuses to apologise

Thu, 10 July 2025
10:18
Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad, who allegedly slapped a canteen worker in Mumbai, has refused to apologise and said that he has "no regrets" for his actions, saying that the food in the canteen was akin to poison. 

"I will not apologise. Whatever the CM and Deputy CM said is their duty. I respect their words, but they also said that there should be an inquiry into the hotel. I have no regrets. I was about to consume poison; others cannot understand this, so I have no regrets for what I did," the Shiv Sena MLA told reporters.

Earlier today, a purported video of Gaikwad allegedly slapping a canteen worker went viral on social media. The Shiv Sena MLA from Buldhana accused the Akashwani canteen of serving bad quality food and said that the staff were not listening to his complaints. In response to the complaints of the MLA, the state's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the license of Ajanta Caterers, the manager of the Akashwani canteen. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials took food samples from the Akashvani MLA canteen.

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad thrashed a canteen employee here yesterday, alleging poor quality of food. "Samples of paneer, Schezwan chutney, oil, and toor dal have been taken. These will be sent to the lab and the report will come in 14 days," an FDA official said. 

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday condemned the alleged assault incident involving Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad, who was caught in a video slapping a canteen worker at the Akashvani MLA Guest House in Mumbai over poor food quality. Speaking in the State Legislative Council, Fadnavis stated that such behaviour is unacceptable and not honourable for anyone. -- ANI

