HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Shukla's Axiom-4 mission may return to earth on July 14

Thu, 10 July 2025
Share:
22:15
image
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three other crew members of the Axiom-4 mission are set to return to earth from the International Space Station on July 14, NASA said on Thursday. 

"We are working with the station program, watching the Axiom-4 progress carefully. I think we need to undock that mission and the current target to undock is July 14," Steve Stitch, manager, NASA commercial crew program, told a press conference. 

The Axiom-4 mission was launched from the Kennedy Space Centre at Florida on June 25 and the Dragon spacecraft docked at the International Space Station on June 26 after a 28-hour journey. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

3rd Test Updates: England in trouble
3rd Test Updates: England in trouble

LIVE! HC stays release of 'Udaipur Files' film amid ban plea
LIVE! HC stays release of 'Udaipur Files' film amid ban plea

Guj bridge collapse: 4 engineers suspended; audit ordered
Guj bridge collapse: 4 engineers suspended; audit ordered

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel suspended four engineers of the state's roads and buildings department in connection with the bridge collapse on Mahisagar river in Vadadora district that resulted in 16 deaths.

Bihar voter list review a constitutional mandate, says SC
Bihar voter list review a constitutional mandate, says SC

A bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi, however, questioned the timing of the exercise, besides offering its prima facie view that Aadhaar card, voter ID card and ration cards could be considered during the SIR in Bihar.

IAF pilot's family mourns a month after son's birth
IAF pilot's family mourns a month after son's birth

Squadron Leader Lokendra Singh Sindhu, an Indian Air Force pilot killed in a Jaguar fighter jet crash, had recently become a father. His family in Haryana was in celebration mode before the tragedy. He leaves behind his wife and a...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD